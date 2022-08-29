Nanaimo’s Annalise Lam is a world champion in Highland dancing after placing first overall in her junior division at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland this past weekend. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo’s Annalise Lam is a world champion in Highland dancing after placing first overall in her junior division at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland this past weekend. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island teenager wins world championship in Highland dancing

Annalise Lam placed first overall in her junior division at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland

A Nanaimo teen has become a world champion in Highland dancing.

Annalise Lam of Brigadoon Dance Academy was the overall winner in the junior division in Highland dancing this past weekend at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland.

The 17-year-old finished first in the fling, first in the sword dance, sixth in the seann triubhas and fifth in the reel and the combined results added up to first overall.

Lam, in an e-mail interview with the News Bulletin, said it feels unreal to be a world champion.

“The title of junior world champion exceeded all of my expectations,” she said. “The competition is so stiff, you just never know how you will place.”

She called it an incredible experience to step onto the renowned Cowal stage, and hearing applause there made her feel like she had “made it.” Lam’s technique was strong, her steps felt familiar and she competed with passion and elation.

“I did not hold back at all. I felt like I had found my place; Highland dancing was exactly what I was meant to do,” she said.

After her dances were finished she was one of the competitors to receive a ‘callback’ to the stage, meaning she had placed in at least one of the dances, so she was “over the moon” even before the results were announced.

“As a little girl I dreamed of being a world champion…” Lam said. “I thought I would become world champion when they announced my name, but now I realize that I became the champion in the years of hard work I put in.”

All that work and dedication now feels “100 per cent worth it,” she said.

“I am so grateful that I took the risk and put myself out there so I could have this experience of a lifetime,” she said. “I will truly never forget that day.”

Earlier in the week, Lam and a Brigadoon teammate, 16-year-old Keltie Willis, competed in the Commonwealth Highland Dance Championships. Lam won gold medals in both the reel and the seann triubhas, silver in the fling and placed fourth in the sword dance.

Brigadoon Dance Academy instructor Diena Henry said in a message to the News Bulletin that she “couldn’t be more proud” of her dancers.

READ ALSO: Highland dancer from Nanaimo wins Canadian championship


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dance

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Big names in comedy and music take stage in Cowichan in September
Next story
B.C.’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance contest and trip to world finals in South Africa

Just Posted

Residents of Willow Road have installed signs to dissuade trail walkers from parking in their yards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District plans parking lot for Maplehurst Park

Safyre Ethier, 9, sings kareoke in the 12 and under age group on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Salmon Festival. KARLY BLATS PHOTO
Salmon Fest karaoke competition set to return to Port Alberni

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

A wildfire burns near Great Central Lake in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY BC WILDFIRE)
Wildfire burns near Great Central Lake in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image