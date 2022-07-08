Vancouver Island’s ‘Farmer Dave’ hoping to sow seeds of love with new reality show

Comox Valley farmer Dave Semmelink will soon be featured as ‘Farmer Dave’ on CTV’s upcoming reality TV show, Farming For Love. Photo by Farming for Love/CTV

Dave Semmelink took a chance and said ‘yes,’ and now he’s hoping he will find someone else who will do the same.

Semmelink, who operates Lentelus Farms in the Comox Valley and the nearby farm stand at 1300 Comox Rd., will soon be featured as ‘Farmer Dave’ on CTV’s upcoming reality TV show, Farming For Love. The show searches for singles across Canada ready to find their soul mate with one of six B.C.-based farmers on the show.

According to the network, the show sees the farmers invite a group of urban daters to live and work alongside them, immersing themselves in a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates with the ultimate goal of finding their life partner.

“(One of) the show’s producer’s came out to the farm market and I gave my name as a potential (farmer) and then I said yes,” says Semmelink. “At first I didn’t want to because I was just so, so busy, but I had a bit of a major life change and life is just really short, so I figured I should just do it.”

Farmer Dave (Comox, BC) is a self-made success with 2 agricultural businesses that he runs with this family. He's hardworking & passionate about regenerative farming and education. And, he's looking for someone to share his his life with. Apply now for a chance at love with Dave! pic.twitter.com/DlXoPATkG6 — Farming For Love (@FarmingForLove) June 23, 2022

Originally from South Africa, Semmelink comes from a family of farmers, and in his preview video for the show, he admits he needs to find a work-life balance after growing his farm in the Valley.

“My sisters tell me I need to find a wife,” he adds with a laugh.

Semmelink explains that he lost his younger brother (and best friend) to a rare heart condition a few years ago, and was inspired by his joy for life.

“He just went for it, and I saw it as a chance to examine my life and look at things that are missing like being in love and being happy.”

Despite his initial hesitation, Semmelink was inspired to be on the show as one of his friends in South Africa met his wife on a similar version of the series which aired in the country. He also sees the show – which films for fives weeks beginning in September – as an opportunity to showcase not only his farm but farming within the Comox Valley, and his work instructing and assisting students at North Island College.

As for the type of partner he’s looking for?

“They don’t have to be a farmer – just someone who is super funny, smart, kind and fun to be around,” he notes.

Semmelink will be joined on the show by another Vancouver Island resident, Chemainus’ Doug Groenendijk.

For more information or to apply to date Semmelink, visit https://more.ctv.ca/ctv/farmer-dave-q&a.html

RELATED: Farmer Doug in the right field for TV series, hoping his true love comes out of left field

RELATED: Farmer bringing back classic farm stand in Courtenay



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LifeMovies and TV