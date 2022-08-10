Vancouver Island singer Lauren Spencer-Smith appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Aug. 8 as a musical guest, and played her latest single Narcissist, which dropped midnight July 29. (Photo credit Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Vancouver Island singer Lauren Spencer-Smith appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Aug. 8 as a musical guest, and played her latest single Narcissist, which dropped midnight July 29. (Photo credit Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performs new single on ‘The Tonight Show’

Teen singer was the musical guest on Monday, Aug. 8, on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show

Vancouver Island singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith appeared alongside celebrity actors Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As the musical guest, the teen performed her latest single, Narcissist, which has been streamed nearly 5 million times on Spotify since its midnight release on July 29.

One of the teen’s recent singles, Fingers Crossed, also garnered significant attention as it rose to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart in its first week in January, and has since been streamed nearly 221 million times on Spotify.

Spencer-Smith originally planned to appear on the June 29 episode of the talkshow, but had to cancel, along with New York and and Toronto shows, due to an ear and sinus infection, as per an Instagram post June 28.

Spencer-Smith, who lived in Port Alberni before moving to Nanaimo, first started gathering attention approximately three years ago after a video of her singing Always Remember Us This Way went viral. And in 2020, Spencer-Smith awed the judges of American Idol and and was named as one of the top 20 finalists in the singing competition.

According to her website, www.laurenspencersmith.com, she is scheduled for a concert in San Francisco tomorrow, Aug. 11, and will follow up with a performance at the Imperial in Vancouver on Aug. 13.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings at Wembley Stadium


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment

Previous story
Actors say hazards of voice-over work in video games should be recognized

Just Posted

Vancouver Island singer Lauren Spencer-Smith appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Aug. 8 as a musical guest, and played her latest single Narcissist, which dropped midnight July 29. (Photo credit Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performs new single on ‘The Tonight Show’

Lightning storms are expected across Southern B.C. on Wednesday and Thursday, creating the risk of new wildfires. (Photo courtesy of Murray Foubister, via Wikimedia Commons)
Thunderstorms land near Alberni, Tofino, spark multiple Vancouver Island wildfires

Alberni Golf Club 2022 men’s club champion Mike Savard, left, receives his trophy from club captain Gerry Fagan. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni golf’s Sunday Men’s Club looks ahead to popular Van Isle Ford Challenge

The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
One person injured in robbery at Port Alberni liquor store