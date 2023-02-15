Lauren Spencer-Smith performs as the musical artist for the ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ during the Feb. 14 episode on CBS. (Terence Patrick Photography)

Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings about heartache on ‘Late Late Show’

Pop star performed Best Friend Breakup on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Vancouver Island singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith took to the stage on Valentine’s Day to sing her latest single about a breakup.

The 19-year-old, originally from Port Alberni, performed Best Friend Breakup for the first time on network television during the Feb. 14 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Island-raised pop star performed as the musical guest and shared the spotlight with actors Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

Yesterday’s performance is the second time in less than a year that Spencer-Smith has appeared on network television performing one of her singles, as she also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August.

Just two weeks ago, on Jan. 31, she was announced as one of the contenders for the Junos artist of the year award. For the awards show’s most coveted title, Spencer-Smith is pitted against such prominent names as Michael Bublé, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and Avril Lavigne.

The vocalist’s latest single Best Friend Breakup is available on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud and YouTube. To date, the single has already been streamed nearly 1.5 million times on Spotify only since its release on Feb. 10.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith receives two Juno Awards nominations


Music

