Vancouver poet to hold workshop in Port Alberni

Cynthia Sharp, a Vancouver-based poet and educator, will be hosting a poetry workshop at Char’s Landing on Mar. 29. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Vancouver poet will be holding a poetry workshop in Port Alberni.

Cynthia Sharp, a poet and educator, is the author of ‘How to Write Poetry’ and the editor of ‘Poetic Portions’ anthology. She is also a director of the Federation of BC Writers.

She will be hosting a workshop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 29 from 3-5 p.m. The cost is $15.

The Federation of BC Writers workshop will include exercises on sensory writing using natural materials from the West Coast. Participants with varying levels of poetic experience can emerge from the workshop with poems they can read, share or work on further.

“I believe that everyone who wishes to can write poetry, that in finding and expressing our inner voice, we unlock our essence,” Sharp said. “I’m really looking forward to bringing this workshop, and to incorporating natural imagery into the creation process with the writing community in Port Alberni.”

Cynthia Sharp will also be the featured reader at Words on Fire Port Alberni at Char’s Landing that evening, which includes open mic, from 7-9 p.m. Participants may choose to attend and participate in the open mic ($5 donation).

“We’re thrilled to bring Cynthia’s poetry workshop to Port Alberni, where there is a wonderful writing community. Char’s Landing is a great venue for literary and artistic events, and we appreciate their support,” said Ann Graham Walker, president of the Federation of BC Writers. “We are all about encouraging writers around this amazing province.”

Char’s Landing will be open to serve participants, and participants are invited to support this venue supportive of the arts.

Seating limited. Limited scholarships may be available. To register, contact event organizer Jackie Carmichael at carmichael.jacqueline@gmail.com or 250-726-6072.