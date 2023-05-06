Veteran folksters take the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Mark Wonneck and Peter Paul Van Camp will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, May 13. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A pair of veteran folksters will be gracing the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this month.

On Saturday, May 13, Peter Paul van Camp and Mark Wonneck will present a show they call, “Entertainment…Like Mom Used To Make.”

With a combination of rhymestering and songs, wit and wonderment, tenderness and goofiness, the pair hopes to leave audiences cheered, astonished and content.

Van Camp, also known as the Gentleman Rhymester, has been delighting audiences for more than 50 years, performing in just about every major folk festival there is and on countless stages around the world, from grand concert halls to church basements.

Wonneck has been described by van Camp as “the berries” when it comes to songwriting. He is a singer-songwriter and storyteller who is a perfect complement to van Camp’s word wizardry.

The May 13 show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, call or text Char at 250-730-1636.

Live musicPort Alberni