Mark Wonneck and Peter Paul Van Camp will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, May 13. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Mark Wonneck and Peter Paul Van Camp will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, May 13. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Veteran folksters take the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Peter Paul van Camp and Mark Wonneck present a combination of rhymes and songs

A pair of veteran folksters will be gracing the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this month.

On Saturday, May 13, Peter Paul van Camp and Mark Wonneck will present a show they call, “Entertainment…Like Mom Used To Make.”

With a combination of rhymestering and songs, wit and wonderment, tenderness and goofiness, the pair hopes to leave audiences cheered, astonished and content.

Van Camp, also known as the Gentleman Rhymester, has been delighting audiences for more than 50 years, performing in just about every major folk festival there is and on countless stages around the world, from grand concert halls to church basements.

Wonneck has been described by van Camp as “the berries” when it comes to songwriting. He is a singer-songwriter and storyteller who is a perfect complement to van Camp’s word wizardry.

The May 13 show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, call or text Char at 250-730-1636.

Live musicPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Bennifer and ‘Air’

Just Posted

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Colleen Peters (with umbrella) and her granddaughters, Alannah and Tatianna Peters, walk along Victoria Quay in the MMIWG2+ Walk of Remembrance, May 5, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Walkers remember missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people

Mark Wonneck and Peter Paul Van Camp will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, May 13. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Veteran folksters take the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The 2023-2025 elected chief and council for Hupacasath First Nation. From left to right: Councillor Serena Mayer, Councillor Cameron Tatoosh, Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder and Councillor Leah Wrigley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Brandy Lauder re-elected for second term as chief councillor for Hupacasath First Nation

Pop-up banner image