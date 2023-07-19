Teaser clips at the end of last week’s Amazing Race Canada episode showed flashes of popular locations around the city, including Craidarroch Castle. (Natasha Baldin/News Staff)

Teaser clips at the end of last week’s Amazing Race Canada episode showed flashes of popular locations around the city, including Craidarroch Castle. (Natasha Baldin/News Staff)

Victoria to be the backdrop of next Amazing Race Canada episode

Check out the local landmarks on upcoming TV reality show

Racers will be coming to Victoria on next week’s episode of the Amazing Race Canada.

Teaser clips at the end of last week’s episode showed flashes of popular locations around the city, including Craidarroch Castle, where host Jon Montgomery teased racers will experience “fright night in the middle of the day.”

Teams will also “fight their fears” at the Victoria Bug Zoo, according to the trailer.

The Malahat Skywalk also posted a photo of the famous red and yellow Amazing Race clue box on its Instagram, hinting it might be another featured location.

Other challenges hinted in the clips include physical boot camp and tent-building tasks while dressed in Canadian military fatigues, as well as a paddle boarding challenge.

The episode will premiere next Tuesday (July 25) at 9 p.m. PST on CTV.

In the show’s most recently aired episode, which premiered Tuesday night (July 18), teams raced through Vancouver, Whistler and Pemberton.

While two teams from Vancouver Island were cast in the show’s ninth season, only one of them is still racing and will be returning to their Island stomping grounds.

This isn’t the first time Greater Victoria has been featured as the backdrop of an Amazing Race Canada episode. In 2018, the starting line for the show’s sixth season was in front of Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood.

READ MORE: ‘Minimalist’ Victoria tenant sought to rent dilapidated boat in crisis market

LifeTourismVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Next story
Canadian cinemas brace for slowdown as Hollywood strikes continue

Just Posted

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. British Columbia’s ports are facing an uncertain future after the longshore workers union rejected a tentative mediated deal and resumed strike action that had been put to a temporary halt only last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Federal Labour Minister says renewed port workers strike illegal

A transport truck carries cargo containers from the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. British Columbia port workers are back off the job after a tentative agreement was between the employers association and the workers union was rejected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Renewed B.C. port strike action leads to speculation about federal reaction

Firefighters stage at the end of Cherry Creek Road by Alberni Storage in order to knock down a fire in the bush behind the building. The call came in just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (TONY SHUMUK PHOTO)
Port Alberni Fire Dept. knocks down two bush fires in less than an hour

An exhibit by the Wednesday Painters at the Grove doesn’t just include paintings. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit shows diversity of Port Alberni visual artists