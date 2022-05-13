Actor Denise Crosby is headlining a slate of celebrity guests at this year’s Capital City Comic Con in September. (Capital City Comic Con/Instagram)

Actor Denise Crosby is headlining a slate of celebrity guests at this year’s Capital City Comic Con in September. (Capital City Comic Con/Instagram)

Victoria’s Capital City Comic Con announces celebrity guests

Actor Denise Crosby will headline at the September event in Victoria

Capital City Comic Con organizers have announced several celebrity guests slated to appear at this year’s event in September, headlined by actor Denise Crosby.

Crosby is known best for her role as Lt. Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and has also had recurring roles on Southland, Mad Men, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, and Lois and Clark: The Adventures of Superman.

In addition to Crosby, Canadian cosplayer MeltingMirror and Vancouver Island-based cartoonist Julien Pilon are slated to make appearances.

MeltingMirror is an International Costuming Guild master-level cosplayer who has been creating costumes since 2004. Her work has been published in magazines such as COSMODE and CosplayGen, and featured on websites such as Kotaku, Dorkly, MTV and Deviantart.

Julien Pilon started his comic career with the Monsterella Anthology Series (Hangman Comics). He now works for Comic House (Captain Canuck) on various titles as a cover artist, as well as providing story art for upcoming titles such as Young Robin Hood.

“This conference has truly grown in stature and the level of talent coming this year is a testament to the popularity of the event,” said Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association in a release. “Downtown Victoria becomes a vibrant, colourful place during Capital City Comic Con and it does so much to support the downtown business community. I am looking forward to it.”

Hosted at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden by Destination Greater Victoria, Downtown Victoria Business Association and the National Toy Museum of Canada (represented by Cherry Bomb Toys) Sept. 23 to 25, the event is set to include informative panels, eye-catching cosplay celebrity Q&A sessions, exhibitors and more.

Tickets start at $10.50 for a Friday child day pass and go up to $103.95 for a three-day VIP pass. Tickets may be purchased online at capitalcitycomiccon.ca and public health protocols will be in place during the event.

READ MORE: Downtown Victoria Business Association upgrades its online presence

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Comic ConVictoria

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Juno-award winning folk duo showcase B.C. history in new song

Just Posted

Environment Canada says yesterday was the coldest May 12 since 1911 in Nanaimo and Port Alberni. (News Bulletin file)
Chilly conditions break century-old temperature records in Nanaimo, Port Alberni

Carl Poole, left, from ADSS and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $1,000 donation from Save-On-Foods manager James Arbouw and assistant manager Trent Clay, May 5, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Save-On-Foods ‘rounds up’ donation for Port Alberni high school’s breakfast program

People in the Alberni Valley turned to trails like the Bingo Bay Trail inside the Alberni Valley Community Forest to be physically distanced outdoors during the height of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. June 12, 2020 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Community Forest open house takes place May 13 at AV Regional Airport

Members of the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club, from left, Naomi Dorst, Abby Lamb, Jett Laborsiere, Jaxxon Wunderlick and Sophie Wunderlick held a bake sale and cake raffle at Spirit Square Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
4-H alive and well in Port Alberni