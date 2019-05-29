VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he’s in “near remission” of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is “kind of mind-boggling.”

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him “they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.” Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50 per cent.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates three per cent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive five years after being diagnosed.

Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Take a break with comedian Derek Edwards in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Port Alberni Port Authority has long-term vision for cruise ship business

The future for a budding cruise ship industry in the Alberni Valley is looking bright

SENIORS: Sally Anderson is more than just Port Alberni’s flag lady

Read and Feed program takes up “99 percent” of her time

Savard takes game of the day at Alberni golf club

46 men teed it up for the Stableford competition

Take a break with comedian Derek Edwards in Port Alberni

Edwards brings his new show, Alls I’m Saying, to the ADSS Theatre on Friday, May 31

Alberni town hall hashes out input on Green New Deal

Localizing resources, food security prominent among suggestion

VIDEO: Port Alberni welcomes the first of three cruise ships

“They said it was the best welcome that they’d received in any community.”

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Most Read