VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed downtown Vancouver

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
Jeanette Kotowich, a Cree dancer, performs inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)Jeanette Kotowich, a Cree dancer, performs inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)

An outdoor art installation is seeing bursts of light and vitality return to Vancouver’s downtown core this March, in COVID-safe “dance bubbles.”

A diverse roster of artists is set to perform inside of the bubbles – as part of a partnership between Tourism Vancouver and local dance company Small Stage.

“It’s intended to spread love around Vancouver and bring some joy to the city after a dark winter,” Tourism Vancouver said, announcing the project.

With business shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, both downtown and Robson Street business associations provided support.

CEO and president of Tourism Vancouver, Royce Chwin, hopes the shows do their part to “restore vibrancy to our much-loved city.”

“We’re creating a safe and physically-distanced outdoor art and light experience that we hope will bring smiles to local residents and create another reason for people to get out and enjoy what downtown Vancouver has to offer,” Chwin said.

Performances will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the following locations this March:

  • Thursdays: Lot 19, 855 West Hastings Street
  • Fridays: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Courtyard, 1000 Burrard Street
  • Saturdays: Bute and Alberni streets plaza

There are multiple dance bubbles at each site and different styles of dance being performed during showtimes, including Indigenous dance, ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary and hip-hop.


