VIDEO: Cirque du Soleil wows Victoria audience with Ovo

Cirque du Soleil opened its high-energy, high-acrobatic production Ovo to an enthusiastic Victoria audience Thursday night.

Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, Ovo (meaning egg in Portuguese) has been seen by more than seven million people in 155 cities since its debut in 2009.

From crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, these bugs excite audiences as Cirque transforms Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre through June 19.

Tickets and more information are available at selectyourtickets.com.

