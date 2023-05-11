Former Notables members and costume sale organizers Jill Garnet, left and Pat Chung get gussied up one last time ahead of the May 13 sale at Monterey. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

VIDEO: Defunct Island musical theatre group sells decades worth of costumes and props

Oak Bay’s Monterey Note-ables give schools and community groups first dibs May 13

Donning sparkly bowler hats and picking up fake guitars, Jill Garnet and Pat Chung reminisce about days of fake tattoos and rock ’n’ roll songs.

The dope-smoking rockers are among the hordes of characters played by the pair, and others, over the decades the Monterey Note-ables performed musical theatre in Oak Bay.

Staging and costumes were key for the group that started in 1997 and fizzled a couple years after its final full production in 2017. Many a night were spent sewing at a round table, creating ruffled can-can dresses and Wizard of Oz hats.

“People also didn’t want to have to learn the words to 40 songs, which is about what it takes to do a two-hour show. And you can’t go on and do song and dance with a book in your hand,” former member Pat Chung said.

Now the musical theatre club that performed at Monterey Recreation Centre is selling off its backlog of costumes and props, giving first dibs to community groups and schools.

Chung and fellow former Note-able Jill Garnet are filling the time with other adventures, including Monterey volunteer work.

“Something else always comes along, I do a lot of gardening,” said Garnet. She’s busy preparing for the Teeny Tiny Garden Tour – a fundraiser for Victoria Hospice – on June 11.

She’s also on the board of the Monterey Recreation Activity Association which supports programs and extras at the centre catering to those 50 and older.

In recent years, Chung has served as coordinator for the massive rummage and garage sales at Monterey.

“There’s no point in it sitting down here forever and ever. It’ll be fun pulling it out of the boxes and putting it together to sell as a whole outfit,” Chung said.

Both will spend some time setting out the hundreds of musical theatre costumes and accessories for buyers, who are advised to bring cash and bags.

The costume sale is Saturday, May 13 in the Garry Oak Room of the centre at 1442 Monterey Ave. Theatre groups and schools are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. with the general public invited from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

