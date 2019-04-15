Port Alberni’s Meagan Batt performs the Strathsprey & Half Tulloch during the Open Highland Dance Competition in Port Alberni on Saturday, April 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

VIDEO: Port Alberni hosts highland dancers

41st annual competition took place at the Alberni Athletic Hall

The Port Alberni Highland Dancers Association and MacKenzie School of Dance hosted the 41st annual Open Highland Dance competition last weekend.

Dancers travelled from across Vancouver Island to the Alberni Athletic Hall to compete in different age groups and dances.

Kristin Stolarz from Edmonton, Alberta was the event judge and Phillip MacKenzie and George Batt were the pipers.

 

Port Alberni’s Sacred Brown-Collicott (in red) performs the Strathsprey & Half Tulloch at the Port Alberni Open Highland Dance competition on Saturday, April 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Natalee Hunt of Port Hardy and Meagan Batt of Port Alberni compete in the Seann Truibhas during Port Alberni’s Open Highland Dance Competition on Saturday, April 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Zaira Walsh of Qualicum Beach and Kali Nahorney of Port Alberni compete in the Sword dance at the Port Alberni open highland dance competition on Saturday, April 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
HBO looks beyond ‘Game of Thrones,’ maybe back to a prequel

Just Posted

Gyro Club supports young Port Alberni performers

Gyro Club of the Albernis made a donation to the Capitol Theatre

North Island College’s nursing program receives provincial recognition

The BC College of Nursing Professionals awards NIC with a four-year recognition

Kuu-us launches spring food drive campaign

Outreach Van will be travelling door-to-door in Port Alberni

Alberni Classical Concerts celebrates successful third season

Subscriptions for 2019-2020 season are now on sale

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District weighs pair of cannabis store applications

Proposed cannabis stores located on Alberni Highway

VIDEO: Port Alberni hosts highland dancers

41st annual competition took place at the Alberni Athletic Hall

UPDATE: People told to stay out of downtown Penticton as police hunt shooter

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

Most Read