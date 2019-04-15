VIDEO: Port Alberni hosts highland dancers

41st annual competition took place at the Alberni Athletic Hall

The Port Alberni Highland Dancers Association and MacKenzie School of Dance hosted the 41st annual Open Highland Dance competition last weekend.

Dancers travelled from across Vancouver Island to the Alberni Athletic Hall to compete in different age groups and dances.

Kristin Stolarz from Edmonton, Alberta was the event judge and Phillip MacKenzie and George Batt were the pipers.

Port Alberni’s Sacred Brown-Collicott (in red) performs the Strathsprey & Half Tulloch at the Port Alberni Open Highland Dance competition on Saturday, April 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Natalee Hunt of Port Hardy and Meagan Batt of Port Alberni compete in the Seann Truibhas during Port Alberni’s Open Highland Dance Competition on Saturday, April 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO