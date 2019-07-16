VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

Lashana Lynch is reportedly the new 007.

According to the Daily Mail, British actress Lashana Lynch is taking over the code name.

Executive producer Barbara Broccoli stated that James Bond will never be a woman, but that the code name is up for grabs.

The untitled latest instalment will take place where “Spectre” left off, with Daniel Craig’s Bond coming out of retirement for a final mission.

Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time. The 31-year-old Lynch recently appeared alongside Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel.”

The Canadian Press

