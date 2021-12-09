Vocalist Elise Boulanger brings holiday show to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Vocalist Elise Boulanger will join pianist Sarah Wood for their Nights B4 the Nights B4 holiday tour at Char’s Landing, Dec. 12, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Vocalist Elise Boulanger and pianist Sarah Wood will bring their The Nights B4 the Nights B4 Tour to Port Alberni on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Having performed together for more than 10 years, Boulanger and Wood have a magnetic musical chemistry that will bring Christmas cheer to the intimate performance space at Char’s Landing in the former church on Argyle Street. Boulanger recently completed her first tour celebrating her song “It Started in the Garden.” She will unwrap the old lore of Christmas songs and stories in her annual holiday show.

Hailing from Snuneymuxw territory (near Nanaimo), Boulanger is a bilingual chamber-folk-pop artist with a haunting avalanche of a voice. She has been compared to Kate Bush, Lana Del Rey and Kishi Bashi, and her musical inspiration comes from classical to Regina Specktor, Franz Schubert to Radiohead.

Her classical training will come out in The Nights B4 the Nights B4 Tour.

Live performance is $20 and access to the YouTube livestream is $10. Doors open on the live show at 1:30 p.m. and Boulanger and Wood take to the stage at 2:30 p.m.

Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle Street.

Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

