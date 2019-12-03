Ms.PAN!K is a Western Canadian Music Awards 2019 Nominee for “Spiritual Artist of the Year.” SUBMITTED PHOTO

West Coast poet and songwriter creates soundscapes at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Ms.PAN!K is a Western Canadian Music Awards 2019 Nominee for “Spiritual Artist of the Year”

Tofino-based Haida loop poet Ms.PAN!K will be creating dynamic soundscapes with her guitar, voice and loop station at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this month.

Ms.PAN!K is Vira Danyk, originally from the unceded territory of the Xaayda (Haida) Nation and a member of the K̲aayahl ‘Laanaas Clan. Raised in the Village of Skidegate on the remote island archipelago of Haida Gwaii, Danyk is now a long-term resident on unceded Tla-o-qui-aht territory in Tofino on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

“I moved here in the fall of 2008,” Danyk explained in a telephone interview. “I was born in Port Hardy and I always wanted to come back out here [to Vancouver Island].”

She originally visited the Island’s West Coast for kayak guide training and quickly “fell in love” with Clayoquot Sound. Her show at Char’s Landing on Thursday, Dec. 5 will be her first time performing in Port Alberni.

“Right now I’m trying to tour locally on the Island and Lower Mainland,” she said. “I’m trying to build the base. I’ve been doing a lot of festivals. I wanted to learn how to book shows, get good at gigging, get out there and perform in different spaces. It’s going to grow my skill as a performer.”

The name Ms.PAN!K comes from a nickname she received when she was young. Danyk also previously worked as a paramedic, and Panic Danyk was a moniker she adopted on the job.

“My aunt called me Panic Danyk,” she laughed. “I had kind of a quirky, strong-minded attitude.”

Danyk started to create and write music in her 20s, and started performing professionally around three years ago. She describes her music as femme-powered, loop pedal-driven alt-indie, hip-hop, neo-folk and soul-influenced.

“I start with a more traditional singer/songwriter set,” she explained. “With guitar, vocals. Then I make hip-hop soul music with my loop station. I like to swap up genres, and I like to blend different elements in. We’ll go on a journey.”

As Ms.PAN!K, she weaves poetic verses into dynamic loop-crafted melodies, often improvised and tailored for the energy of each audience. Her music, she says, is meant to drop some healing wisdom to inspire and entertain. She has a love for hip-hop and especially the way hip-hop and Indigenous culture influence one another.

“I wanted to tell stories and connect with people,” she said. “I found that I really couldn’t express myself fully with guitar and vocals. The loop station allows me to do a full production.”

A Western Canadian Music Awards 2019 Nominee for “Spiritual Artist of the Year,” Ms.PAN!K will be at Char’s Landing on Thursday, Dec. 5. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.).

Tickets are $20 and on sale now. Buy them by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre or Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online at brownpapertickets.com.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ladymith elders still giddy for town’s annual for Festival of Lights

Just Posted

West Coast poet and songwriter creates soundscapes at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Ms.PAN!K is a Western Canadian Music Awards 2019 Nominee for “Spiritual Artist of the Year”

Kuu-us Crisis Line Society kicks off annual Festival of Trees

Alberni Valley-based charity celebrates 23rd annual event with 16 trees to donate

Port Alberni discovers the treasure of Christmas at Jericho Road Church

Children decorated cookies, made Christmas-themed crafts

Wild Coast Canna looks for new location for micro-cultivation cannabis facility

Vancouver Island regional district forced to re-run cannabis hearing

Port Alberni’s Doug Chase receives hall of fame award

Presentation comes two years after Alberni District Secondary School teacher made elite list

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Most Read