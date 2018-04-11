West Coast Wanderings features local landmarks

A photograph by Darran Chaisson that will be featured in West Coast Wanderings at the Rollin Art Centre. DARRAN CHAISSON PHOTOGRAPHY

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Currently, the Rollin Art Centre is showcasing a local photographer, Darran Chaisson, with his exhibit titled West Coast Wanderings.

Darran takes you around the West Coast with his dramatic photographic images, including local landmarks. This exhibit will run until April 27. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NEED OF BOOK DONATIONS

May 11 and 12 is just around the corner, and we are still in need of book donations.

This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Please help by dropping off all your gently used books. We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs; however, please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre. 3061-8th Avenue.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

Are you an artist who has always dreamed of having your very own art exhibit? The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their art at the Rollin Art Centre in 2019.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30. The gallery located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

DAYS WITH THE ARTS

The third annual Solstice Arts Festival is just around the corner, and space/tables are still available if you are an artist who would like to display and sell your art work on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre.

Painters, sculptors, jewellery, potters or any other type of visual artist can join us for this growing event celebrating art, music, culture and heritage.

Table rentals are only $60 for this two-day arts festival on June 15 and 16. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to children’s art activities in the garden. Live performances will take place at the Capitol Theatre, along with many family activities happening at Port Day at Tyee Landing. For more information, contact us at the Rollin Art Centre.

“CELEBRATE SPRING”

Barkley Sounds Community choir presents “Celebrate Spring” on Sunday, April 22.

Presenting some new and old favorites. Tickets are at Rollin Arts Centre (cash only).

TIMBRE! SPECIAL GUESTS

Timbre! Choir and Musical Director Rosemary Lindsay invite you to enjoy an afternoon of music from around the world on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. “For The Beauty of the Earth” has featured guests including Danielle Marcinek on piano, Ken Lister on bass and Graham Villette on drums.

We are honoured to be joined by such talented musicians. We are also pleased to announce the AV Community Band will provide entertainment in the lobby before the performance. Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre (cash only), Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors – $20 and Children/Students Under 18 – $5.

PAMHS TEMPORARY EXHIBIT

It’s your last chance to check out this amazing display at the Maritime Heritage Gallery. ‘THE TRAGIC STORY OF THE SS PRINCESS SOPHIA’ is a mobile interactive exhibit on loan from the Maritime Museum of B.C.

Discover the fascinating stories of the ship, the passengers and the crew, and the aftermath of the largest maritime disaster on the Pacific Northwest Coast. Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except Thursday. On until April 14. Admission is by donation. Call: 250-723-6164 or 250-723-8362.

AV MUSEUM CALL TO ARTISTS

Artists are invited to submit work for consideration to the 2018 My Place show at the Alberni Valley Museum, which will run from June 1 to July 15.

Artists living in the region and on BC’s coastal islands, including Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii, can submit details and images of their work online to be adjudicated. For info, or submission guidelines, email: avmyplace@gmail.com.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Apr 12, 7-9 p.m., Shari Ulrich Trio – 2014 CFMA Award Winner – Folk

Saturday, Apr 14, 8-10 p.m., Doctor Bones Project – gospel infused blues fusion

Sunday, Apr 15, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Coastline Youth String Ensemble – Celtic/Folk/Fiddle

Tuesday, Apr 17, 7-9 p.m., JP Hoe – Adult Alternative Folk

Thursday, Apr 19, 7-10 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock – Featuring: Lauren Mann

Friday, Apr 20, 8-10 p.m., Gatekeeper – 80s Metal Night

Saturday, Apr 21, 8-10 p.m., Jeffery Straker Singer-Songwriter-Pianist– Folk-Roots-Pop

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.