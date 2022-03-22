Wu-Tang Clan, The Glorious Sons, Arkells and more headline Laketown Shakedown 2022 in Cowichan

This is the first year back for the festival since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020

Wu Tang Clan are considered by many to be the best hip hop or rap group in the world. Facebook

Get ready for a Canada Day long weekend of music at Laketown Ranch in Youbou, as headliners Wu-Tang Clan travel to Cowichan with their revolutionary brand of hip-hop to shake up Laketown Shakedown 2022.

And that’s just Friday night. The lineup also includes rockers, alt rockers and Juno winners.

Festival organizers announced a buffet of headliners to take the stage from Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2, that includes Arkells and Lights on Thursday night, Wu-Tang Clan and Sugar Ray on Friday night, and The Glorious Sons and Big Boi anchoring Saturday night.

RELATED: John Fogerty, Tom Cochrane lead acts at Laketown Rock 2022

Also on the roster are Felix Cartal, Haviah Mighty, Longwalkshortdock, Def3, Vince Vaccaro, Daysormay, Mauvey, Brainiac with Ruze Records, GI Blunt and Nokturnal Funk rounding out Thursday night.

On Friday enjoy Goldfish, Dear Rouge, K+Lab, R.O. Shapiro, Diamond Cafe, Kimmortal, Murge, Case of the Mondays, DJ All Good, Bankes Brothers, La Chuparosa, DJ Anger, The Odd Neighbourhood and Faultline.

RELATED: Darius Rucker to headline Sunfest 2022

On Saturday, round out the festival with Halluci Nation, JJ Wilde, Daniel Wesley, Astrocolor, Dunks, Missy D, Old Soul Rebel, Illvis Freshly, Neil Jam3s, Mt. Doyle, Khanvict, Vox Rea, Nostic & Nicki, Michaela Slinger and Hard.Times with Lady Phyl.

This is the first year back for the festival since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

For tickets or more information, check out laketownshakedown.com

Arts and cultureArts and Entertainment