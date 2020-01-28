Miranda Chen plays the main character in ‘Hope’ - a film created by Chen and her classmate, Richard Spencer. (SCREENSHOT)

Young Alberni filmmakers win ‘Best Picture’ in youth film fest

‘Hope’ is high school students Richard Spencer and Miranda Chen’s first foray into film

A pair of young Port Alberni filmmakers won “Best Picture” at a film festival earlier this month.

The awards night for the inaugural Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival took place at Timberline Secondary School in Campbell River on Jan. 10. At the end of the night, 15-year-old Richard Spencer and 16-year-old Miranda Chen—both students at Alberni District Secondary School—took home “Best Picture” out of 15 entries from all over the Island for their short film, Hope.

The festival was open to youth aged 15 to 30.

“I was amazed,” said Spencer, who said Hope was his first-ever scripted film. “I was stunned. I knew it was good, but I didn’t know it was that good.”

The film, which clocks in at five and a half minutes, follows an unnamed main character (played by Chen) who faces bullying from her peers. Filmed in various locations throughout Port Alberni, the picture deals with poverty, homelessness and bullying, but also shows the way that kindness spreads throughout a community.

“They nailed the camera work, the story, the editing,” said Oscar Wolfgang, one of the organizers for the Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival. “They did an incredible job. You can see that they put a lot of time into it. When you can see passion put into a project—it really shows.”

Wolfgang explained that this is the first year he and fellow organizer Ian Boyd have hosted this festival. Wolfgang and Boyd will be stepping away next year, but are hoping that more youth will come forward to help out so that it will continue annually. You can learn more about the festival on their Facebook page.

“It went really well,” Wolfgang said. “Because it was the first year, we had a lot of worries. We spent the whole year planning and thinking of every detail. But it ran very smoothly. And everyone loved it.”

The theme for this year’s festival was community.

“People can manipulate that to however they like,” said Wolfgang. “We kept it very vague so people can still make the film they want to, but we know it was made for our festival.”

A panel of judges made up of people from the film industry selected their favourite films, based on categories like cinematography and story, and the winners were selected based on which ones averaged the highest scores for each category. Hope rated the highest for each category, netting the film “Best Picture.”

The film was directed, produced and edited by Spencer. It was written by Spencer and Chen.

“We had 30 days to make the video, and we spent about 10 of those days coming up with what we wanted to do,” Spencer explained.

The two of them eventually settled on a “silent film” with a voiceover, narrated by Chen.

Spencer has had an interest in filmmaking from a very young age, starting when his parents bought him his own digital camera. In 2019, he started making videos under the name Alberni Films, uploading footage of the JJ Logging Show at McLean Mill Historic Park and the Thunder in the Valley Show and Shine.

Spencer says he is taking film courses at ADSS and is already thinking about attending post-secondary school for film.

The full winning video can be found on YouTube by searching for Alberni Films.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Just Posted

Young Alberni filmmakers win ‘Best Picture’ in youth film fest

‘Hope’ is high school students Richard Spencer and Miranda Chen’s first foray into film

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department promotes deputy to chief

Mike Kobus replaces Charlie Starratt in Alberni Valley-based fire hall

Tofino Bus still searching for ticketing agent in Port Alberni

Bus depot closed in November 2019

City approves $10M to finish Port Alberni’s wastewater treatment plant

Money won’t come from taxation, but will affect sewer user fees, says city CAO

Women assaulted in pair of weekend attacks in Port Alberni

RCMP say no reason to suspect attacks are related, but suspects still at large

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Off-duty Nanaimo Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog

RCMP say no charges recommended at this time

Was there a tornado on Vancouver Island Monday?

Suspected phone app glitch gives eerie warning

Work has started on Malahat Skywalk, expected completion in 2021

$15-million project expected to open in spring, 2021

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Most Read