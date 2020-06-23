Yukon poet kjmunro headlines Port Alberni’s virtual Words on Fire

Whitehorse poet kjmunro will feature at Port Alberni’s virtual Words on Fire event on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY ARCHBOULD PHOTOGRAPHY)

The Federation of British Columbia Writers is bringing Whitehorse poet kjmunro to read at Alberni Valley Words on Fire open mic spoken word event on Wednesday June 24, at 7 p.m.

She will be joined by Port Alberni humorist and spoken word performer Laurie Blakely, live online via Zoom teleconferencing. The most recent literary event from AVWOF’s home venue, Char’s Landing, is part of the FBCW’s Quite Determined Literary Road Trip online tour.

Originally from Vancouver, munro moved to the Yukon Territory in 1991. She is active with Haiku Canada, the League of Canadian Poets and the Federation of BC Writers.

“Be ready for short and sweet verse. kjmunro founded ‘solstice haiku’, a monthly haiku discussion group in Whitehorse that she continues to facilitate,” said organizer Jacqueline Carmichael.

Since January 2018, munro has curated a weekly blog feature for The Haiku Foundation, now managed with guest editors. Her debut poetry collection is contractions (Red Moon Press, 2019). Find her blog at: kjmunro1560.wordpress.com .

The regional mic spot goes to Laurie Blakely, aka lolly b. She has enthusiastically shared the mic at AVWOF plenty of times since relocating to Port almost four years ago. She has performed in theatre, dance and stand-up.

“The pandemic interrupted Blakely’s experience of theatre school in France,” Carmichael said.

Blakely’s humorous delivery of appliance manuals extends to original writing as well.

Open mic speakers from the Alberni Valley and further afield are taking to the Zoom open mic. They can sign up prior to the event online and there are usually a handful of spaces available before the event in Zoom.

Char’s Landing is hosting the events with MC Stephen Novik, bringing the open mic stage from the iconic former church building on Argyle in Port Alberni to writers around British Columbia and the Yukon. Participants sign in via Zoom teleconferencing using a link provided on Facebook or via email, and are not required to download the Zoom app, although the app does streamline the process a bit.

Social distancing and geographic lines disappear on the Zoom screen, said Carmichael.

“We’re so happy Char’s Landing adds something special with the camera on the open mic and volunteers working together to make it a great event.”

For additional information about the event, see www.charslanding.com.

Arts and EntertainmentPort AlberniYukon