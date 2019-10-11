Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

If you already know who you’re going to vote for in the 2019 federal election, advance polls open on Friday, Oct. 11 across the country until Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 14.

More than 3.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots in advance polls in the 42nd federal election in 2015 – a 71-per-cent increase from the 2011 election.

Because of that popularity, Elections Canada has added more advance stations, to be kept open longer – from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Eligible voters can find their advance polling station on their voter information card, on the Elections Canada website, or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

In Port Alberni, advanced polling will take place at the Alberni Athletic Hall, 3727 Roger St. on all four days. The site is wheelchair accessible.

READ MORE: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

Canadians can also vote at any Elections Canada office before Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. local time or by mail, so long as they register online to do so by Oct. 15.

READ MORE: 57% of British Columbians think voting should be mandatory

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address with a driver’s licence, government identification card, or other official record. A full list of accepted identifications is here.

General voting day is on Monday, Oct. 21. Polls will open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time.

 

