NDP volunteers gather at the Beach Club in Parksville, awaiting the results of the 2019 federal election in Courtenay-Alberni. (Cloe Logan photo)

Courtenay-Alberni results: Johns has big lead

NDP candidate well ahead as results roll in

New Democratic Party candidate Gord Johns has a growing lead as results for the Courtenay-Alberni riding in the 2019 federal election begin to roll in.

With 30 of 265 polls reporting, Johns has 2,457 votes (54.1 per cent), ahead of Conservative Byron Horner with 1,100 votes (24.2 per cent), Liberal Jonah Gowans 475 (10.5 per cent), the Green Party’s Sean Wood at 490 (10.8 per cent) and Marxist-Leninist Party candidate Barbara Biley with 20 votes (0.4 per cent).

Live results for Courtenay-Alberni can be found here. Results nationwide can be found here and results from the previous federal election can be found here.

– Will be updated

