Election signs popped up at the corner of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue shortly after the dropping of the writ, marking the start of Canada’s 43rd election campaign. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Elizabeth May: ‘Likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Federal leader kicked of 43rd election in her riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands

Federal leader Elizabeth May predicts Greater Victoria will send more of her Green Party candidates to Ottawa, as the election campaign gets underway.

“We’re likely to see more Greens elected in the area,” said May in an email after kicking off her campaign at an event in downtown Victoria. She spent part of Wednesday travelling to Toronto, where the first leaders’ debate will be hosted Thursday.

May, who became the MP for Saanich–Gulf Islands in 2011, is running for a third term. “I feel good about my record, but know I could have done so much more with additional Greens elected,” she said.

Paul Manly holds the other Green seat in the House Commons, after he won a byelection in May in Nanaimo–Ladysmith.

RELATED: Former Saanich cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Current predictions give the Greens just under four seats, plus or minus three seats, on Oct. 21.

Sabina Singh, running for the New Democrats against May, promised to make the environment a key point of her campaign.

“I don’t think there is any party in the world that cannot afford to be green,” Singh said, adding her party under leader Jagmeet Singh will also raise socio-economic issues.

Conservative hopeful David Busch said his party’s environmental platform is the “best one,” but his campaign will take a different direction.

“Our issues that we are stressing are the same issues that people have been talking to me at the doors over this past year – specifically, health care and the cost of living,” Busch said.

Requests for comment from Liberal candidate Ryan Windsor and Ron Broda of the People’s Party of Canada were not immediately returned.

