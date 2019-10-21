(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in Port Alberni until 7 p.m. local time. To find out where your assigned polling station is located, check your voter information card, enter your postal code into the Voter Information Service or call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935.

Who is running in Courtenay-Alberni? Meet the candidates for the Courtenay-Alberni riding

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Spotlight on B.C.: 12 races to watch on Election Day

