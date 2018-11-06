ADAPS is at the heart of prevention programs in Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley Drug and Alcohol Prevention Service (ADAPS) provides a spectrum of free programs and services to youth and their families in Port Alberni and surrounding areas.
They are one of four services in the Alberni Valley delivering quality of life services that are vying for a $10,000 grant from Alberni Fundraising Co-op, which runs Pot Luck Ceramics.
The other finalists are Bread of Life; AV Hospice Society; and co-finalists ADSS Breakfast Club and Alberni Valley NeighbourLink Society’s elementary school Read and Feed program, who would split the $10,000 donation equally.
ADAPS provides a spectrum of free programs and services to youth and their families. We provide prevention, support and counselling services to youth and their families at no charge. Our services understand the complex relationship between Substance Use, Mental Health and experiences of Violence and Trauma.
In addition to their offices on 10th Avenue, they work in schools and in the community to engage youth who may not otherwise have access to their services.
“ADAPS serves approximattely 10 youth each day in our offices and the community,” the organization wrote in its profile to Pot Luck Ceramics.
“Two new youth are referred to our service each week. In addition, each month we receive multiple requests from community agencies for education and awareness support. ADAPS is experiencing an ever expanding waitlist for our services, and we desperately need to increase our presence in the community.
Their quality of life plan would see $5,000 provide an additional four hours of outreach work to at-risk youth. Another $5,000 would provide an additional five hours per week of support and intervention to at-risk youth at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre (VAST).
The Alberni Valley News has profiled the four finalists leading up to a final decision.