Members of the Alberni Valley Lions Club show off some of the items that can be won at this year’s auction. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni Valley Lions’ annual auction focuses on livestreaming

More than 260 items will be up for grabs

The Alberni Valley Lions Club is gearing up for its 46th annual auction.

The annual fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. Streaming will take place on Shaw TV, as well as the website lionstvauction.com.

Organizers are hoping to rebrand the event, which used to be known as the Television Auction.

“We’ve been getting away from the TV and getting to online streaming, instead,” explained Lions Club president Don Clark.

This year, the auction will feature 260 donations from local businesses, artists and friends of the Lions Club. Participants can bid on hundreds of gift certificates, artwork, clothing, toys, kitchen appliances and more.

The major items this year include a pair of Canucks tickets, a getaway for two at a Sproat Lake bed and breakfast and a home security system worth $1,500.

A full list of items will be available in the Wednesday, Nov. 21 issue of the Alberni Valley News, as well as on the Lions TV Auction website.

Proceeds from the event go towards Lions projects in the community, including eye screening at local schools and upgrades to the facilities at Roger Creek Park.

The Lions are also involved in events like the summer Bullhead Derby and the museum’s Heritage Fair. In addition, the Lions sponsor bursaries for local graduates every year. “All the proceeds will be local,” emphasized Clark.

People can take part in the auction by watching live on Nov. 24. To make a bid, call 250-723-4421. An operator will be on all night to answer calls.

Previous story
Merry Makers create new craft fair for Port Alberni

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Lions’ annual auction focuses on livestreaming

More than 260 items will be up for grabs

Merry Makers create new craft fair for Port Alberni

Hansen Hall fair begins as Work of Heart organizers retire

Port Alberni highland dancers invited to North American competition

Kali Nahorney received honourable mention medals in two categories

Government looks for public input on Cathedral Grove safety concerns

Port Alberni, Parksville info sessions invite public to help ‘shape future access’

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy magic and comedy at the Capitol Theatre

Transport yourself back in time for the McLean Mill Christmas Market

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Protesters confront Environment Minister in B.C.

Protesters wanting more for killer whales confront Catherine McKenna

Humans reshaping evolutionary history of species around the globe: paper

University of British Columbia researcher had the paper published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society

Toronto ‘carding’ activist Desmond Cole stopped by police in Vancouver

Cole says his experience reveals what daily life is like for black and Indigenous residents

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

Cowichan school district defends lack of notice to parents following elementary student arrest

Officials with School District 79 stand by their decision not to send out an alert.

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

Most Read