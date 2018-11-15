Alberni Valley Lions’ annual auction focuses on livestreaming

More than 260 items will be up for grabs

The Alberni Valley Lions Club is gearing up for its 46th annual auction.

The annual fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. Streaming will take place on Shaw TV, as well as the website lionstvauction.com.

Organizers are hoping to rebrand the event, which used to be known as the Television Auction.

“We’ve been getting away from the TV and getting to online streaming, instead,” explained Lions Club president Don Clark.

This year, the auction will feature 260 donations from local businesses, artists and friends of the Lions Club. Participants can bid on hundreds of gift certificates, artwork, clothing, toys, kitchen appliances and more.

The major items this year include a pair of Canucks tickets, a getaway for two at a Sproat Lake bed and breakfast and a home security system worth $1,500.

A full list of items will be available in the Wednesday, Nov. 21 issue of the Alberni Valley News, as well as on the Lions TV Auction website.

Proceeds from the event go towards Lions projects in the community, including eye screening at local schools and upgrades to the facilities at Roger Creek Park.

The Lions are also involved in events like the summer Bullhead Derby and the museum’s Heritage Fair. In addition, the Lions sponsor bursaries for local graduates every year. “All the proceeds will be local,” emphasized Clark.

People can take part in the auction by watching live on Nov. 24. To make a bid, call 250-723-4421. An operator will be on all night to answer calls.