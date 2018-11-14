ARTS AROUND: Enjoy magic and comedy at the Capitol Theatre

Murray Hatfield and Teresa will take the Capitol Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join the Rollin Art Centre in January for a family friendly fundraiser, featuring Canada’s Master Illusionists Murray Hatfield and Teresa.

They don’t just do magic, they are magic! Combining breathtaking magic, interactive comedy and some of the newest, most exciting and most up-to-date stage illusions, this will be an evening of exceptional entertainment that is completely unique and world-class.

The show takes place Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. All tickets are $30.00 and are available at the Rollin Art Centre or online (https://rollin2019.brownpapertickets.com). What a GREAT Christmas gift!

ROLLIN ART CENTRE FEATURES

WATERCOLOUR ARTIST

“Preserving Memories, one jar at a time” is the title of the whimsical and heartwarming exhibit currently showing at the Rollin Art Centre.

Featured artist Joanne Thomson displays her collection of mason jars painted in watercolors. This exhibit is beautiful and takes you back to a time of simplicity. It runs until Nov. 23.

2018 MCLEAN MILL

CHRISTMAS MARKET

Transport yourself back in time. McLean Mill will be all decked for the holidays at this year’s McLean Mill Christmas Market from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.

Every year, the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the mill to ring in the Christmas Season. This year, we are partnering with McLean Mill Historic Park to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bon-fires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa.

The market will be open in the evenings to bring a bit of magic while you stroll the historic Mill site and shop for all those extra special holiday gifts. Trains will run each night and one Sunday morning.

FELTING WORKSHOP

For the first time, artist Gittan Klemetsrud is offering three felting workshops to teach the traditional and the contemporary techniques of felting.

1.) Scarf Workshop – Feb. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $330 + materials.

2.) Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Feb. 19 and 20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials.

3.) Handbag Workshop – Feb. 23 and 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $270 + materials.

Register for all 3 workshops and receive a 30 percent discount. Call Rollin Arts Centre to register today. Space is limited to ONLY seven spots per workshop.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

The Magic Cottage will be brimming with an amazing assortment of affordable, one-of-a-kind items for the 11th annual craft and gift sale. This unique shopping experience is sure to please, with artwork, original fashions, fine jewellery, home and garden décor, natural body care products, delicious gourmet treats, vintage collectables and much more.

Open Nov 16 (6-9 p.m.), Nov 17 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 18 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Nov 23 (6-9 p.m.), Nov 24 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 25 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 3945 Fourth Ave, between Morton and Maitland.

ENJOY THE BARKLEY SOUNDS

COMMUNITY CHOIR

Come and enjoy the Barkley Sounds Community Choir’s concert, “WELCOME YULE” on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Tickets are $15 (under 12 free).

CHRISTMAS TRADITION

Timbre! Choir has been entertaining this community for 46 years!

Our Christmas concert this year is entitled “HEARTH & FIRE” and is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. There will be familiar and some not-so-familiar carols with music by Bob Chilcott and John Rutter. Get your tickets early for Sun., Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre.

The choir is joined by Danielle Marcinek on piano and several members of Chor Leoni’s Men’s Chorus from Vancouver. There will also be entertainment in the lobby provided by the AV Community Band, directed by Cory Miller.

Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Tickets for Adults/Seniors are $20 and $5 for students and children under 18. Check out our new website at www.timbrechoir.ca and complete the contact form if you any questions.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., James Gordon of “Frobisher Bay”

Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Friday Night Dance Party with David Gogo Band

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., Maddie Storvold – “Open Book” Western Canada Tour

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

