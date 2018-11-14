ARTS AROUND: Enjoy magic and comedy at the Capitol Theatre

Join the Rollin Art Centre in January for a family friendly fundraiser, featuring Canada’s Master Illusionists Murray Hatfield and Teresa.
They don’t just do magic, they are magic! Combining breathtaking magic, interactive comedy and some of the newest, most exciting and most up-to-date stage illusions, this will be an evening of exceptional entertainment that is completely unique and world-class.
The show takes place Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. All tickets are $30.00 and are available at the Rollin Art Centre or online (https://rollin2019.brownpapertickets.com). What a GREAT Christmas gift!
WATERCOLOUR ARTIST
“Preserving Memories, one jar at a time” is the title of the whimsical and heartwarming exhibit currently showing at the Rollin Art Centre.
Featured artist Joanne Thomson displays her collection of mason jars painted in watercolors. This exhibit is beautiful and takes you back to a time of simplicity. It runs until Nov. 23.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
Transport yourself back in time. McLean Mill will be all decked for the holidays at this year’s McLean Mill Christmas Market from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.
The market will be open in the evenings to bring a bit of magic while you stroll the historic Mill site and shop for all those extra special holiday gifts. Trains will run each night and one Sunday morning.
MAGIC COTTAGE
The Magic Cottage will be brimming with an amazing assortment of affordable, one-of-a-kind items for the 11th annual craft and gift sale.
Open Nov 16 (6-9 p.m.), Nov 17 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 18 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Nov 23 (6-9 p.m.), Nov 24 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 25 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 3945 Fourth Ave, between Morton and Maitland.
COMMUNITY CHOIR
Come and enjoy the Barkley Sounds Community Choir’s concert, “WELCOME YULE” on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Tickets are $15 (under 12 free).
CHRISTMAS TRADITION
Timbre! Choir has been entertaining this community for 46 years!
Our Christmas concert this year is entitled “HEARTH & FIRE” and is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Get your tickets early for Sun., Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre.
Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Tickets for Adults/Seniors are $20 and $5 for students and children under 18.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre
Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., James Gordon of “Frobisher Bay”
Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Friday Night Dance Party with David Gogo Band
Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., Maddie Storvold – “Open Book” Western Canada Tour
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.