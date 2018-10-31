ARTS AROUND: Join the Rollin Art Centre light-up work party

Every year, the Rollin Art Centre’s garden and grounds are transformed into a winter wonderland. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Every year, the Rollin Art Centre’s garden and grounds are transformed into a winter wonderland to bring a bit of holiday magic to the community. This year, we need your help. Join us in the garden this Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. to help hang fairy lights throughout the grounds.

CANADA’S MASTER ILLUSIONIST

The Community Arts Council is holding a family-friendly fundraiser on Jan. 12, featuring Murray Hatfield and Teresa.

They don’t just do magic—they are magic! This show combines breathtaking magic, interactive comedy and some of the newest, most exciting and most up-to-date stage illusions to create an evening of exceptional entertainment that is completely unique and world-class.

This takes place Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. All tickets are $30. What a great Christmas gift! Available at the Rollin Art Centre or online at https://rollin2019.brownpapertickets.com.

CHRISTMAS AT THE MILL

Only a few spots are left for McLean Mill’s Christmas Market at the Mill.

Every year, the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa!

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

WATERCOLOUR ARTIST

Joanne Thomson is our current artist, showcasing her series of mason jars titled, “Preserving Memories, one jar at a time.” This collection is beautiful and takes you back to a time of simplicity. It runs until Nov. 23.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

The Community Arts Council is excited to present three felting workshops with artist Gittan Klemetsrud—flying in from New Brunswick to teach traditional wet felting and the contemporary techniques of nuno and shibori felting. Participants will express themselves through colour, texture, design and idea while creating one-of-a-kind items. These workshops are an excellent introduction into the world of felt and other fibres.

Scarf Workshop – Feb. 16-17, 10 a.m., 4 p.m., $330 + materials

Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Feb. 19-20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials

Handbag Workshop – Feb. 23-24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $270 + materials

Register for all three workshops and receive a 30 percent discount. Call the Rollin Arts Centre to register today. Space is limited to only seven spots per workshop.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Portal Players Dramatic Society is excited to bring, Little Shop of Horrors to the Capitol Theatre until Nov. 3. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the Door. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre and at the Capitol Theatre box office.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

The Magic Cottage will be brimming with an amazing assortment of affordable, one-of-a-kind items, including artwork, original fashions, fine jewellery, home and garden décor, natural body care products, delicious gourmet treats, vintage collectables and much more. This unique shopping experience is sure to please.

Open Nov 16 (6-9 p.m.), Nov 17 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 18 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Nov 23 (6-9 p.m.) Nov 24 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 25 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 3945 Fourth Ave, between Morton and Maitland. This event will be fundraising for the local school Read & Feed Program.

FALL IN LOVE WITH ART

A group exhibit is on at DRAW Gallery until Nov. 23, showcasing work from a variety of gallery artists with originals and prints, including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper. DRAW Gallery is located online and on location at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Ave. The gallery is open Tuesday thru Friday, 12–5 p.m. or by appointment. 250-724-2056.

“WELCOME YULE”

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir will be performing “Welcome Yule” under the direction of Michael Villette and featuring the Alberni Valley United Church Handbell Choir, Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Dennis Olsen, Guy Langlois and Graham Villette.

Join the choir on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are available from members, the Rollin Art Centre, the Echo Centre and at the Door. Tickets are $15 each (children under 12 free).

TIMBRE! TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Timbre! Choir and musical director Rosemary Lindsay continue a long-standing Christmas tradition here in the Alberni Valley by presenting “HEARTH & FIRE” on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors = $20 and Students and Children (under 18) = $5.

FILM FEST

The last film for Port Alberni Film Fest is The Bookshop on Sunday, Nov. 18.

All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $10 each and available for sale at the Museum. Tickets are also available at the door on film night.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Yukon’s Paris Pick and The Pricks

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., High Quadra Ramblers – old-time/folk/Celtic

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.