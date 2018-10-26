Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District deputy chief electoral officer Shelli Lyle, left, observes as chief electoral officer Wendy Thomson goes over the election results of Oct. 20, 2018 before declaring them finalized. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Election results affirmed in Alberni Valley

Re-count in two close areas conducted for ACRD

Both the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District have finalized the votes from the Oct. 20 election, including a re-count in two rural areas where the difference in votes was five or fewer.

In Area F (Cherry Creek) there was one small change, according to ACRD chief electoral officer Wendy Thomson: Dianne Bodnar ended up with one more vote and her opponent, Darren DeLuca, one fewer vote. Bodnar won the seat by seven votes.

In Area C (Long Beach), Thomson affirmed that Kel Roberts defeated incumbent director Tony Bennett by three votes.

Thomson said she had received a request for a re-count from one of the candidates, but declined to say who or which riding.

In the city, “none of the numbers changed at all,” chief electoral officer Davina Hartwell said.

“I double-checked all our numbers and went through all our ballots.”

Here are the final numbers for the City of Port Alberni:

Mayor:

• Sharie Minions — 2003

Denis Sauve — 1472

Mike Ruttan (incumbent) — 1181

John Douglas — 872

Kevin Wright — 523

Gary Robertson — 155

^

Councillor (6 seats):

• Debbie Haggard — 3369

• Cindy Solda — 3153

• Dan Washington (incumbent) — 2637

• Helen Poon — 2277

• Ron Paulson (incumbent) — 2158

• Ron Corbeil — 2122

Hira Chopra — 1946

Seva Dhaliwal — 1626

Charlene Patterson — 1538

Kris Patterson — 1337

Michael Moore — 1180

Chris Alemany (incumbent) — 1113

Helen Robertson — 944

Todd Patola — 939

Aaron Brevick — 697

Blain Pouliot — 689

Matthew Pearson — 601

Rick Ethier — 517

Karl Hamagishi — 320

Jerome Luchka — 94

^

School trustee (6 Port Alberni, 1 West Coast):

• Pam Craig (incumbent) — 3663

• Larry Ransom (incumbent) — 3082

• Connie Watts — 2908

• Rosemarie Buchanan (incumbent) — 2600

• Christine Washington — 2494

• John Bennie (incumbent) — 2184

• Sandra Leslie (west coast) — 825

Cherilyn Bray — 2177

Jane Jones — 1930

Karrine Magnussen — 1925

James Brook — 1731

Rebecca Standley — 1712

^

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District:

Area A (Bamfield)

• Bob Beckett — acclaimed

^

Area B (Beaufort)

• Tanya Shannon — 68

Ted McGill — 57

John Adams — 15

^

Area C (Long Beach)

• Kel Roberts — 81

Tony Bennett — 78

^

Area D (Sproat Lake)

• Penny Cote — 293

Don Anderson — 144

^

Area E (Beaver Creek)

• John McNabb — 215

Celia Stocker — 123

editor@albernivalleynews.com

