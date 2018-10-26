Election results affirmed in Alberni Valley

Both the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District have finalized the votes from the Oct. 20 election, including a re-count in two rural areas where the difference in votes was five or fewer.
In Area F (Cherry Creek) there was one small change, according to ACRD chief electoral officer Wendy Thomson: Dianne Bodnar ended up with one more vote and her opponent, Darren DeLuca, one fewer vote. Bodnar won the seat by seven votes.
In Area C (Long Beach), Thomson affirmed that Kel Roberts defeated incumbent director Tony Bennett by three votes.
Thomson said she had received a request for a re-count from one of the candidates, but declined to say who or which riding.
In the city, “none of the numbers changed at all,” chief electoral officer Davina Hartwell said.
“I double-checked all our numbers and went through all our ballots.”
Here are the final numbers for the City of Port Alberni:
Mayor:
• Sharie Minions — 2003
Denis Sauve — 1472
Mike Ruttan (incumbent) — 1181
John Douglas — 872
Kevin Wright — 523
Gary Robertson — 155
Councillor (6 seats):
• Debbie Haggard — 3369
• Cindy Solda — 3153
• Dan Washington (incumbent) — 2637
• Helen Poon — 2277
• Ron Paulson (incumbent) — 2158
• Ron Corbeil — 2122
Hira Chopra — 1946
Seva Dhaliwal — 1626
Charlene Patterson — 1538
Kris Patterson — 1337
Michael Moore — 1180
Chris Alemany (incumbent) — 1113
Helen Robertson — 944
Todd Patola — 939
Aaron Brevick — 697
Blain Pouliot — 689
Matthew Pearson — 601
Rick Ethier — 517
Karl Hamagishi — 320
Jerome Luchka — 94
School trustee (6 Port Alberni, 1 West Coast):
• Pam Craig (incumbent) — 3663
• Larry Ransom (incumbent) — 3082
• Connie Watts — 2908
• Rosemarie Buchanan (incumbent) — 2600
• Christine Washington — 2494
• John Bennie (incumbent) — 2184
• Sandra Leslie (west coast) — 825
Cherilyn Bray — 2177
Jane Jones — 1930
Karrine Magnussen — 1925
James Brook — 1731
Rebecca Standley — 1712
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District:
Area A (Bamfield)
• Bob Beckett — acclaimed
Area B (Beaufort)
• Tanya Shannon — 68
Ted McGill — 57
John Adams — 15
Area C (Long Beach)
• Kel Roberts — 81
Tony Bennett — 78
Area D (Sproat Lake)
• Penny Cote — 293
Don Anderson — 144
Area E (Beaver Creek)
• John McNabb — 215
Celia Stocker — 123