Royal Canadian Legion Branch 209 Sergeant at Arms Wayne Moore, left, raises a flag of Remembrance in front of Port Alberni City Hall with Mayor Mike Ruttan on Oct. 29, 2018. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Flag flies atop Port Alberni City Hall in remembrance

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 brings colour party for ceremony

The Remembrance Day flag was raised outside of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, Oct. 29. Mayor Mike Ruttan, in one of his final duties as mayor, helped to raise the flag.

Port Alberni’s Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Glenwood Centre this year. Organizers have asked that viewers be seated by 10:30 a.m.

This ceremony will be followed by a meet and greet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293 at Victoria Quay.

 

Port Alberni Mayor Mike Ruttan, right, in one of his final duties as mayor, raises a flag for Remembrance Day in front of Port Alberni City Hall with the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 colour party in the background and a city employee assisting with flag duties. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

The Legion colour party stops at the war monument at the side of Port Alberni City Hall after raising the Legion’s Remembrance Day flag, Oct. 29, 2018. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

