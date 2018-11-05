Flag flies atop Port Alberni City Hall in remembrance

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 209 Sergeant at Arms Wayne Moore, left, raises a flag of Remembrance in front of Port Alberni City Hall with Mayor Mike Ruttan on Oct. 29, 2018. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

The Remembrance Day flag was raised outside of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, Oct. 29. Mayor Mike Ruttan, in one of his final duties as mayor, helped to raise the flag.

Port Alberni’s Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Glenwood Centre this year. Organizers have asked that viewers be seated by 10:30 a.m.

This ceremony will be followed by a meet and greet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293 at Victoria Quay.

