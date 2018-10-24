The Belle Miners will be performing at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Oct. 27. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Folk trio Belle Miners performs at Char’s Landing

The Belle Miners are a Canadian band…on an international scale

Canadian musicians Felicia Harding and Marina Avros and Australia-based Jaime Jackett are long-time friends who combine exquisite harmonies and relatable stories into an upbeat sonic journey covering themes from love and loss to overcoming life-threatening illness.

Described as “festive folk pop at its finest” (East of 8th, Nashville), The Belle Miners’ music resonates with the wild places they come from and the wild places they travel to. The band was formed in Australia and named after the rhythmical intonation of Bell Miner birds in the Australian bush.

Following glowing reviews from their extensive Australian release tour (January 2018), this international power-trio is brimming with excitement to bring their music home to Canada and, for the very first time, into the heart of Europe.

Produced by Canadian Juno winner Joby Baker, their debut album Powerful Owl includes the tracks ‘Strange World’ and ‘Night Flight’, which are inspired by Jackett”s 11 years spent living with brain cancer. Lead single ‘Fall In Love With Me’ is dedicated to same-sex marriage, and ’25 Years’ is an ode to enduring relationships.

The group joins Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, Oct. 27 in the third stop on their Canadian tour, where they will be joined by special guest Richard Garvey. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are available now through charge by phone (778-421-2427), by cash at the Rollin Art Centre or online at http://bpt.me/3627312.

