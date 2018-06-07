Kids get hands-on experience at North Island College Lego Robotics camp

Space still available at Port Alberni campus

Mackinley Whalen has participated in NIC’s Lego Robotics camps for two years in a row. SUBMITTED PHOTO

North Island College’s popular Lego Robotics summer camps (NICBotCamps) are back this July and August, with space still available in Port Hardy, Port Alberni, Gold River and Ucluelet.

The camps offer elementary school students aged nine to 12 a chance to build, program and remotely control Lego robots while learning vital science, technology, engineering and math skills in a fun, hands-on way.

“Everyone loves building Lego, but these camps add a new element of programming,” said Naomi Tabata, manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI). “Programming is an essential component to BC’s new curriculum and gives students the foundational skills and affinity to work in the rapidly growing technology sector.”

The camps are scheduled to run across the region. They include:

· Port Hardy: July 3 – 6

· Campbell River: July 9-14, July 16-20 (limited space)

· Port Alberni: July 23 – 27

· Gold River: July 30 – Aug 3

· Ucluelet: Aug 7 – 10

· Comox Valley: Aug 13-17, Aug 20-24 (sold out)

All camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and robotics experience is not required.

For more information on the camps, including a video, full schedule and registration information, visit www.nic.bc.ca/life-at-nic/applied-research-innovation/projects/robotics/ or call April Whalen at NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation at 1-800-715-0914.

