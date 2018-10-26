From left to right: Monica Odenwald (support worker), Alvina Desjarlais (housing coordinator), Stacy Little (support worker) and Jackie Watts (family and health services team leader). ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Kuu-us Crisis Line offers education for new Alberni Valley renters

RentSmart Certificate can increase the chances of receiving housing

The Kuu-us Crisis Line is helping individuals overcome barriers in the housing market by offering new RentSmart Certificates to potential tenants and renters.

The RentSmart Certificate is a 12-hour course that provides real-life education and a certificate for successful tenancies. The course teaches tenants to understand their rights and responsibilities, communicate effectively with landlords, neighbours and roommates, budget to maintain their housing and to help look after their home.

“It’s for first-time renters, or people who don’t have enough references to to rent,” explained Kuu-us housing coordinator Alvina Desjarlais.

The Kuu-us Homefullness Department will be offering the course for free. Tenants who complete the course will receieve a reference that is recognized by B.C. landlords, which may increase the chances of receiving housing.

“The housing crisis right now is horrible,” said Desjarlais. “If we can offer clients any help they can get…that’s why we’re offering this for free.”

If you are interested in the RentSmart Certificate, please call Kuu-us Crisis Line at 250-723-4050 to be registered for the Nov. 14 course (2-5 p.m.), or stop by the administration office at 4589 Adelaide Street from Monday to Friday, 10-2 p.m.

Are you in need of a phone number and to stay in contact with property owners, potential employers or family? Kuu-us Crisis Line offers a community voicemail that is free for everyone. Receive a local number and a reliable way to receive private messages.

Kuu-us also offers many other social and cultural support programs. If you would like more information, please call the Kuu-us Crisis Line.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

