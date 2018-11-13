Work crew install solar panels on the roof of a building. MEGAN CLAFLIN PHOTO

Learn about solar panels with Alberni Valley Transition Towns

Monthly meeting will feature a talk from a solar panel expert

Are you curious about installing solar panels to help cut the power costs to your home? Alberni Valley Transition Towns is bringing in a solar panel expert to answer questions for their next regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

“We’d like to give people the opportunity to learn more about what it would be like to have solar panels on their house in Port Alberni,” said John Mayba from Transition Towns.

“We know people have a lot of questions about solar panels here.”

Mayba invited a particular company representative from Duncan to come and talk after learning that company installed panels for someone he knows.

“A neighbour of mine used them to put quite an extensive array of panels on their house and the resident was satisfied with the job,” Mayba said.

“They are able to handle a whole regime with the panels.”

Admission to the talk is by donation. Please RSVP to John Mayba via e-mail at djmayba@telus.net. Mayba needs a minimum number of people at the meeting, so please respond soon.

editorial@albernivalleynews.com

