Lion Bear Fox returns to Port Alberni for Island gig

The roots/rock/Canadiana group will be at Char’s Landing on Thursday, May 3

Lion Bear Fox will be returning to Char’s Landing on Thursday, May 3. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Char’s Landing will welcome back a dynamic musical trio on Thursday, May 3 for what may be their only 2018 Vancouver Island gig.

Originally known for their respective solo careers, Christopher Arruda, Ryan McMahon and Cory Woodward joined forces as Lion Bear Fox in 2012 and were immediately selected as one of the top 20 unsigned bands in British Columbia (Peak Performance Project).

The roots/rock/Canadiana group has played to a range of audiences over five and a half years—from 20 people at a Kamloops house concert, to 20,000 at Tonder Fest in Denmark; all the while connecting to music lovers who look to further understand the human condition.

Now they’re returning to one of their favourite venues to sing their harmonies in the converted church of Char’s Landing.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and are available at the Rollin Art Centre, charge by phone (778-421-2427) or online at Brown Paper Tickets.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Just Posted

Be Bear Smart with your garbage around the Alberni Valley

Bears are out of hibernation and looking for food

Front-line stress and trauma: are Island first responders prepared?

Big Read: Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

Missing Port Alberni man located

A Port Alberni man who was reported missing has been located. Jacob… Continue reading

Alberni Valley fish hatchery releases second batch of chinook yearlings

Omega Pacific Hatchery works with DFO on innovative test fishery

Historic Alberni Valley hotel will be demolished

Arrowview Hotel’s owner has 30 days to complete demolition

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Most Read

  • Lion Bear Fox returns to Port Alberni for Island gig

    The roots/rock/Canadiana group will be at Char’s Landing on Thursday, May 3