Merry Makers create new craft fair for Port Alberni

Julie Spencer and Darlene Greers with a few of their items that will be available at the Merry Makers Christmas Craft Fair Nov. 23–25 at Hansen Hall. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

BY SONJA DRINWATER

Special to the News

The Work of Heart Crafters have now retired, but Julie Spencer and Darlene Greers have started the Merry Makers Christmas Craft Fair to take their place.

The Work of Heart Crafters traditionally held their craft fair at the Port Alberni Train Station.

The Merry Makers have secured the Hansen Hall on Johnston Road for their fair, Nov. 23–25.

Spencer and Greers are pleased to announce that they have 13-plus crafters from Port Alberni as well as out of town.

Spencer does crocheting and felting and Greers cross-stitches. A few of the other crafts that will be available include: a card maker, chocolate items, children’s clothing, sign makers, unique LP art by Nancy Roussel, First Nations artwork, essential oils, fused glass and more.

There will be a concession on site. There will also be a charitable raffle for a basket of handmade items by the crafters. Proceeds will go to Stepping Stones Childcare programs.

The Merry Makers Christmas Craft Fair takes place Friday, Nov. 23 from 2–8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hansen Hall is located at 3940 Johnston Rd.

For more information, find Merry Makers Christmas Craft Fair on Facebook.