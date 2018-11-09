Paint workshop kicks off Indigenous Experience Series

Tseshaht First Nation member Naomi Nicholson has organized new cultural series

Kwiisahksup, artist Lyne Cootes, will teach an Indigenous painting class this Sunday, Nov. 11 at Secluded Wellness Centre, west of Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Naomi Nicholson of Secluded Wellness Centre in Port Alberni is teaming up with various artists to present an Indigenous Experience Series.

“In response to peoples’ interest to have a hands-on Indigenous experience, a series of workshops was created to help grow and showcase the culture,” says Nicholson, who also owns and operates Chims Guest House with her husband Ed.

“The themed experiences include painting, beading, cedar bark weaving and more.”

The first of these experiences, an Indigenous Paint Night, takes place this Sunday, Nov. 11 from 1–4 p.m. Kwiisahksup, artist Lyne Cootes combines her knowledge, teachings and deep respect for First Nations culture in teaching this workshop.

Participants will learn to fade colours together and select a custom feather, animals, sun or moon stencil then use plaster to apply their design over the abstract painting.

Cost for the class is $50 and seats must be pre-paid.

To register, call or text Naomi Nicholson at 250-724-6998.

Secluded Wellness and Chims Guest House is located at A-6890 Pacific Rim Highway.

