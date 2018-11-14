A brazen wolf peeks into a tent at Lake Hazen in 2017. P. SOKOLOFF PHOTO

Paula Wild, Rick James hold duo book readings in Port Alberni

Wild talks wolves while James tells tales from the rum running trade on Nov. 15

Paula Wild and Rick James are a married pair of writers from Royston, B.C. who have come out with two vastly different books this fall.

Wild and James will both be in Port Alberni on Thursday, Nov. 15 for a pair of book readings. Wild has written about wolves, and James on rum running on the west coast.

The inspiration for Wild’s book, Return of the Wolf, came when she was writing her previous book, The Cougar: Beautiful, Wild and Dangerous. “I was totally immersed in it,” she says of Return of the Wolf. “It’s probably one of the biggest research projects I’ve ever done.”

Her most memorable wolf experience came when she and James were hiking on Quadra Island. “I decided to turn back early. When Rick joined me at the car we drove around the corner to find a large wolf in the middle of the road. He—or she—disappeared only to gaze at us intently, first from the trees…the last stare-down seemed to last forever, the wolf’s gaze so intense that I felt it was gazing into my soul.

“Afterwards, I got goosebumps when I realized that I’d spent a good 40 minutes in the woods on my own with no idea that a large predator was nearby.”

Wild said she is still trying to pin down the human fascination with wolves. “People are attracted to wolves, but wolves are also attracted to people,” she said. “There’s some sort of link there, but I really don’t know what it is.”

Rick James has spent the past 10 years researching Don’t Never Tell Nobody Nothin’ No How, which famed maritime author James P. Delgado calls “a book many thought could never be written.” Delgado said James “brings a colourful ‘wet’ bit of maritime history to life.”

“There’s always been a stigma that (rum running) was criminal activity,” said James, who is the author of the bestselling book Raincoast Chronicles 21: West Coast Wrecks and Other Maritime Tales as well as Ghost Ships of Royston.

“In actuality…it was great for the economy as it operated out of British Columbia’s west coast waters.”

When the Volstead Act of Prohibition was passed in the United States, mariners on the Canadian west coast found a way to supply illicit booze to American customers. Rum running was legitimized through businesses on Victoria’s waterfront, although transfers took place behind small islands in what became known as Rum Row.

There are even Port Alberni pioneers who were involved in the business. James will talk about the ships and the personalities behind it when he comes to town.

Despite the business-like attitude of rum running on the west coast, not many records remain, James said.

The book’s title comes from the unofficial motto of west coast rum runners: “The motto was ‘don’t never tell nobody nothin’ no how,’ James said, paraphrasing fellow author Fraser Miles from his book, Slow Boat on Rum Row.

Somebody obviously told James somethin’. Come to his talk to find out what.

Wild will be at the Port Alberni library, 4255 Wallace St., at 3 p.m. She will talk about wolf behaviour, how they communicate with howls, their family structure and show some of the stunning photos of wolves contained in her book. Her talk is suitable for youth too.

“The nine-to-12-year-old crowd seems to ask the most—and best—questions,” she said.

Her books will be available for sale during her appearance. Admission to Wild’s talk is free.

James will give a presentation on his book and the Port Alberni connection to the rum running trade at 7 p.m. at Echo Centre (also 4255 Wallace St.) in the Dogwood room, courtesy of the Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society. Admission is free for PAMHS members or by donation for non-members.

James’s book will also be available for sale and signing at his appearance.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

 

Emmie and Captain Stuart Stone, one of the famed rum runners from Vancouver Island, who died of appendicitis while making a delivery to Rum Row in July 1933, the final year of Prohibition in the United States. PHOTO COURTESY EMMIE MAY STONE COLLECTION

Previous story
Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Just Posted

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

Soccer dream comes true for young Port Alberni players

AVYSA’s development team takes to the pitch with VIU Mariners

Good things are brewing in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Young duo moves forward with plans to open microbrewery

Port Alberni to host World Juniors action

Team Kazakhstan will play exhibition games in Port Alberni

Hometown victory for Alberni Valley Midget Bulldogs

Annual Remembrance Day tournament drew 12 competing teams

Calgarians vote ‘no’ to bidding for 2026 Winter Games, in plebiscite

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said ”no.”

128 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September

The province is on track to record the same or more overdose deaths this year as last

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Most Read