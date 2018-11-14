Port Alberni highland dancers invited to North American competition

Kali Nahorney received honourable mention medals in two categories

Kali Nahorney (left) and Amy Clark (right) received certificates of recognition at the North American Scholarship competition and conference. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni highland dancers Kali Nahorney and Amy Clark recently returned from St. Catharine’s, Ontario, where they competed at the North American Scholarship competition and conference hosted by the Scottish Dance Teachers Alliance of Scotland (SDTA).

Each year, dancers throughout the world enter the SDTA medal test and grade examinations. Based on their performance in those exams, examiners nominate outstanding students to attend a conference.

Both girls were delighted for the opportunity to compete with some of the best dancers on the continent and worked hard to raise the money to go. Thanks to the generosity of friends and family, they collected an impressive number of bottles and cans—as well as donations from the Port Alberni Highland Dancers Association, MacKenzie School of Dance, Kiwanis Club and Catholic Women’s League.

Candidates for the competition were required to complete a written test of theory, take part in a graded master class, perform the solo dance “Tribute to J.L. McKenzie” (a founder of the SDTA) and perform a choreographed solo dance. Following the competition day, Nahorney and Clark were able to take part in a series of workshop classes with professionals from around the world.

Nahorney received honourable mention medals in two categories. Both received certificates of recognition presented at the banquet by Gregor Bowman, chairman of the SDTA.

