Storyteller and writer Marva Blackmore will visit Port Alberni on Thursday, Nov. 29. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Storyteller brings memoir workshop to Port Alberni

Marva Blackmore belongs to the Mid-Island StoryTellers in Parksville/Qualicum

Emerging writers interested in memoir have a unique opportunity in Port Alberni, where the Federation of BC Writers (FBCW) is sponsoring a memoir workshop with editor, storyteller and writer Marva Blackmore.

With support from the FBCW and British Columbia Gaming Commission, Blackmore’s visit to Port Alberni on Nov. 29, from 3-5 p.m. at Char’s Landing will be free, with a $5 admission charge to cover the facility.

Blackmore has told stories internationally and at venues across Canada, including the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. She brings a long and varied life experience to her storytelling – personal stories, historical tales, epic renderings, folk and fairy tales, or literary stories. She has delighted audiences at festivals, at coffee houses and on concert stages.

She is a past president of the Storytellers of Canada, and also belongs to the Mid-Island StoryTellers in Parksville/Qualicum Beach as well as the Around Town Tellers in Nanaimo.

As the founder and artistic director of Tales for the Telling, Storytelling for Adults at the McMillan Arts Centre in Parksville, BC, she produces a monthly storytelling event showcasing professional storytellers from Canada and the United States performing juried programs. Using a variety of marketing techniques, she has grown the audience from 20 to 30 people initially to sold out houses of 70 to 80 people in just over three years.

“We’re thrilled to have the FBCW provide this for West Coast writers of all levels,” said Jacqueline Carmichael, the Port Alberni rep for the FBCW and a board member with the organization. “Marva brings to the table an exceptional power, not only for storytelling and memoir, but for helping others develop their skills and stories. This will be awesome.”

Blackmore is frequently invited to tell stories at local events and to local groups. Additionally, she has written and produced two storytelling shows incorporating stories and songs that are extremely popular and frequently hired. One of her shows has been performed at the National Arts Centre Fourth Stage.

She participates in Epic tellings and was a regular participant in Stories from the Ages in Ottawa. She also participates in the Epic tellings in Vancouver and organized the very successful telling of the Odyssey in Nanaimo in 2014. She also organized and facilitated the preparation workshop for that event and arranged to have the event recorded and distributed via the internet to participants who could not attend.

She teaches courses in Storytelling and also leads workshops in Memoir Writing Using Storytelling Techniques. She edits fiction and memoirs for local area authors. She also produces self-published e-books and hard-copy books for local authors under the banner of her own publishing company, Weaver of Words Publishers.

Reservations should be made at Carmichael.jacqueline@gmail.com. For information, call Jacqueline Carmichael 250-726-6072.

