COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Brayden Boyd and Michelle Fonseca had plans for a big wedding with both their families in Mexico this summer. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and they knew there was no way for their dream wedding to take off.

That’s when Nanaimo’s West Coast Helicopter stepped in and offered to marry them on a mountaintop.

“We were planning on eloping,” Fonseca says. But when Boyd suggested a different idea, “I was like WHAT? I could never imagine!”

Continue reading the full story here.

