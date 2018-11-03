Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Parq Casino in Vancouver says the allegations are under investigation – but that hasn’t stopped B.C. fans from writing negative reviews online

Rapper Drake is taking aim at a Vancouver casino, accusing the business of racial profiling, after being refused service Friday.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Drake said he went to Parq Vancouver’s casino Friday night but was not allowed to gamble. The Toronto-born rapper is in the city for a performance at Rogers Arena Saturday night.

He said he was refused service despite having “everything they originally asked me for,” calling the casino the “worst business I have ever witnessed.”

Since his post, Parq Casino has also released a statement, saying the incident is under investigation.

“Parq Vancouver is sorry to hear about this experience and takes these matters very seriously,” the statement reads. “We are required to adhere to strict regulations with respect to gaming in British Columbia. We are actively investigating this matter and have made several efforts to reach out to the customer and his team to discuss the issue. We are committed to having a productive conversation to resolve this issue.”

The incident has sparked outrage by many of Drake’s fans, who have since wrote negative reviews on TripAdvisor and Yelp.

