Here comes the drone with its special load — prescriptions. (Submitted)

Drone flight from Duncan to Salt Spring Island makes history

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

  • Aug. 29, 2019 11:08 a.m.

History was made in the Cowichan Valley on Aug. 19.

Canada’s first-ever “Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight” flight that carried pharmaceuticals by drone from the London Drugs pharmacy in Duncan to customers on Salt Spring Island was completed.

The flight, a partnership between London Drugs, Canada Post and Salt Spring Island-based InDro Robotics, could herald a revolution in how some things are transported in the country, especially in rural areas.

Canada Post was selected along with InDro Robotics in 2018 to participate in Transport Canada’s BVLOS Drone Trials.

The proposal focused on testing BVLOS capabilities over open water and partnering to test the delivery of prescription medications to remote areas.

RELATED STORY: DRONE OPERATORS SUBJECT TO AGE LIMIT, CERTIFICATION UNDER NEW FEDERAL RULES

There were three parts to the trial-drone runs on Aug. 19, including delivery of an Epinephrine pen and Narcan, leaving London Drugs’ mobile facility in Duncan to the Country Grocer store on Salt Spring Island, as well as direct, pin-pointed delivery to a patient’s home on Salt Spring Island.

“We are proud to have been selected to participate in the first trial of a drone delivery of this kind in Canada,” said Chris Chiew, a spokesman for London Drugs

“The ability to provide medications to patients in remote areas that would otherwise have to travel hours to obtain pharmacy service is significant in so many ways. In the very near future, we will be able to provide delivery of prescription medications to an abundance of areas not accessible by vehicle.”

RELATED STORY: NASA’S FIRST-OF-KIND TESTS LOOK TO MANAGE DRONES IN CITIES

The operational data obtained from the trials will be used by Transport Canada to inform BVLOS regulations moving forward in Canada.

As part of the ongoing testing, Canada Post is simulating deliveries over bodies of water, icy roads and challenging terrain to temporary camps and other remote locations.

“The delivery of prescription medications by drone to rural areas will be of great advantage to communities across the country, including northern Canada and, as well, to hospitals in remote communities where drones can land on hospital heli pads,” said Philip Reece, CEO of InDro Robotics.

Previous story
B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints
Next story
Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Just Posted

SALMON FEST 2019: Food, fans and fun are the focus of the 48th Port Alberni Salmon Fest

Organizers are hoping to make the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival… Continue reading

Young guns capturing top scores at Alberni Golf Course

The Alberni Golf Men’s Club would like to thank Ace Automotive for… Continue reading

Proteau ties for third at Canadian women’s mid-amateur golf championships

Port Alberni golfer shoots final round of 73

VALLEY SENIORS: Ann Tatoosh crosses the ocean to make a life in Port Alberni

Ann Tatoosh looks at the ticket that she has held onto for… Continue reading

Tseshaht First Nation to hold healing event for former AIRS students

Alberni Indian Residential School closed 46 years ago, but painful memories still linger

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Drone flight from Duncan to Salt Spring Island makes history

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

Most Read