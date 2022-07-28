Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Firefighters respond to two grass fires west of Highway 1 near Ashcroft

The fires, near Hat Creek Road started after thunderstorm rolled through

Ashcroft Fire Rescue were called to two grass fires that started off Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft on Thursday evening.

A thunderstorm came through the region at around 8 p.m. on July 28, and lightning was observed in the area.

At 11:15 p.m. a police car was at the foot of Hat Creek Road just off the highway, which remains open to traffic.

Brandi Lynn Zirk, who was on the highway at the time, said the fires did not appear large.

“It looked smouldering and small flames,” she told the Journal. “There was no wind at all. So let’s hope it stays that way.”

The BC Wildfire Service notes that both fires (K20817 and K20818) are near Minaberriet [sic] Creek. Each fire is listed as 0.01 hectares in size.

To view the BC Wildfire Service interactive fire map, go to https://bit.ly/3cOdqhE. To check for highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.


