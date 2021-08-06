wildfire

Holyoak Creek fire burning out of control at seven hectares in size

BC Wildfire Service crews, including aircraft, are working to bring the fire under control

Just one day after a small wildfire in the Chemainus River Provincial Park was declared under control, a new wildfire has started behind Big Sicker Mountain in the Copper Canyon area along Holyoak Creek.

The fire was reported near midnight on Thursday August 5. When crews arrived on the scene they discovered a vigorous surface fire powered by high winds. The high winds forced crews to back off from the fire area to ensure their safety. However, the morning brought calm winds and cloud coverage to help with the fire effort.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire has been downgraded from a Rank Three fire to a Rank One fire.

The Holyoak fire is seven hectares in size and is currently out of control. 14 firefighters, an officer, two aircraft and water tenders are working to get the fire under control.

Smoke from the fire is impacting the Cowichan Valley region, but there are no air quality advisories in effect at this time.

As of 10:30 am on August 6, crews have not determined the suspected cause of the fire. The BC Wildfire Dashboard shows the Holyoak Creek fire is the only active wildfire currently burning on Vancouver Island.

