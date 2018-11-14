Sex-misconduct survey excludes vulnerable military members: Survivors’ group

But It’s Just 700 says recent research has shown young military members and those on training are among those most at risk for sexual violence

A survivors’ group for those affected by sexual misconduct in the military say the voices of particularly vulnerable service members are being left out of a survey meant to see how prevalent inappropriate behaviour is in the ranks.

The survey is conducted by Statistics Canada for the Canadian Forces and is the military’s most recent attempt to get a handle on how many service members have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct over the previous 12 months.

Statistics Canada conducted a similar survey involving 43,000 Forces members in 2016 to set a baseline so senior commanders could see whether progress is being made in the fight against sexual misconduct.

But It’s Just 700, which represents former service members who experienced sexual trauma in uniform, is questioning the decision to omit certain military personnel, particularly those who are in training, at university, or on medical leave.

The military says such service members were not included because they were not likely to have been in active service in the Forces for the 12 full months the survey is meant to cover.

But It’s Just 700 says recent research has shown young military members and those on training are among those most at risk for sexual violence — and including them would provide a more accurate report on the extent of inappropriate behaviour.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy magic and comedy at the Capitol Theatre

Transport yourself back in time for the McLean Mill Christmas Market

Port Alberni to receive $8.7 million in affordable housing

Two projects in the Alberni Valley will provide 87 units of housing

EDITORIAL: School washrooms are no place for fear

This is about access for people who need to use the facilities…

Paula Wild, Rick James hold duo book readings in Port Alberni

Wild talks wolves while James tells tales from the rum running trade on Nov. 15

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Black Panther claw, Power Rangers blade among 2018’s ‘worst toys,’ safety group says

The World Against Toys Causing Harm organized announced its 46th annual list in Boston on Tuesday

Threat of extremism posed by proportional representation overstated: academics

As B.C. voters decide on electoral reform, the Vote No side is cautioning that the system would allow extremists to be elected

What now for Calgary, Canada and Olympic Games after 2026 rejection?

Calgary, along with the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., made Canada a player in the international sport community

Sex-misconduct survey excludes vulnerable military members: Survivors’ group

But It’s Just 700 says recent research has shown young military members and those on training are among those most at risk for sexual violence

Many child killers have been placed in Indigenous healing lodges according to stats

As of mid-September, there were 11 offenders in healing lodges who had been convicted of first- or second-degree murder of a minor

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at BC naval base

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Expect no quick end to Canada-wide cannabis shortages, producers warn

Provinces including British Columbia, Alberta have all reported varying degrees of shortages

Vancouver Island home lost to fire, but family and 14 dogs are safe

Firefighters were called to a blaze Wednesday morning at house near Nanaimo Airport

Most Read