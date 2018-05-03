Tickets available for BC Seafood Festival in the Comox Valley

#BCSeafoodFest features more than 40 local, national and international chefs

An award winning list of local, national and international celebrity chefs has been announced for the 12th annual BC Seafood Festival, a 10-day celebration in Comox Valley, June 8-17.

The 2018 event is unveiling the next generation of the festival by extending the highly anticipated BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend to three days, featuring new events and celebrations including celebrity chef demonstrations, award-winning shellfish and seafood tastings, interactive and educational displays, and competitions including the famous Fanny Bay Oyster Shucking Competition and the OceanWise Chowder Challenge.

Signature Weekend Day passes are available for purchase to enjoy some of these weekend highlights:

• Learn to cook B.C. seafood at two different celebrity chef demonstration stages

• 15+ Seafood tasting stations – meet the producers and chefs

• 15+ B.C. craft beer, wine and spirit tasting stations

• Live music performances

• Kids’ interactive zone featuring numerous touch tanks and interactive displays, and seafood cooking classes, plus the first visit to the festival by the Vancouver Aquarium AquaVan.

Notably, an impressive group of celebrity chefs, and for the first time ever, a lineup of international culinary celebrities, are being featured that weekend and throughout the Festival.

International celebrity chefs include:

• Chef Tony Su, Ming Court, Cordis Shanghai, Shanghai

• Chef Mark Best, Marque, Bistro by Mark Best, Sydney, Australia

• Chef Tim Ho, The Food Gallery, Langham Hotel Hong Kong

• Chef Chris King, Roux at the Landau, Langham Hotel London

United States celebrity chefs include:

• Chef Scott Schneider, Al Fiori, Langham Hotel New York

• Chef Abby Ferrer, Star Noodle, Maui, Hawaii

• Chef Jose Duartes, Taranta, Boston

The growing list of regional and domestic chefs currently includes:

• From the Comox Valley – Chef Ronald St. Pierre, Locals Restaurant; Chef Nigel McMeans, Blackfin Pub; Chef Chance Wilke, Avenue Bistro; Chef Sloane Romano, Atlas Café; Laura Agnew, As You Like It; Dawn McRae, Custom Gourmet; Chef Aaron Rail, White Whale Restaurant; Chef Todd Radford, High Tide Public House; Chef Xavier Bauby, Culinary Arts; Chef Christian Arbez and Chef Melania Pearson, Thrifty Foods Truck.

There will also be chefs from Victoria, Vancouver, and, for the first time, Culinary Team British Columbia chefs.

“This year’s BC Seafood Festival promises to be the best yet for presenting a stellar line-up of famed local, domestic and international chefs, while also showcasing our renowned sustainable seafood from our pristine West Coast waters. We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals to the festival and events,” said Chef Nathan Fong, chef producer for the festival.

Stay tuned for more tantalizing events to be announced in the coming days. Fun-filled dinners, Canada’s largest happy hour oyster bar, a seafood brunch cookout, and more will make this year’s BC Seafood Festival the best in its 12-year history.

Tickets to select public events are now on sale.

For more information and tickets go to bcseafoodfestival.com

Make memories matter at Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer's

Alberni Valley honours caregivers on Sunday, May 6

Another game decided by OT in Port Alberni spring basketball league

Week 2 of the Men’s Spring League provided fans with a bit of everything

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Alberni Inlet Trail still a work in progress

The Inlet Trail meanders almost 30 kilometres down the eastern side of the Alberni Inlet

Community Arts Council's giant book sale approaches

Biggest fundraiser of the year for Alberni Valley arts

Alberni Golf Club hosts four man waltz

Sunday, May 6 will be an open day

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird's-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

Vancouver Island woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding in Crofton

