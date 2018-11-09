Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge during rush hour in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 1, 2017. A federal judge in Montana has blocked construction of the $8-billion Keystone XL pipeline to allow more time to study the project’s potential environmental impact. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nati Harnik

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

TransCanada’s $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline project has suffered another setback after a U.S. federal judge blocked its construction to allow more time to study the potential environmental impact.

The Great Falls Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Brian Morris’ order on Thursday came as the Calgary-based energy giant was preparing to build the first stages of the oil pipeline in northern Montana.

Indigenous and environmental groups had sued TransCanada and the U.S. Department of State after Nebraska authorities approved an alternative route to the one TransCanada had proposed through the state.

The groups argued the U.S. State Department violated several acts in issuing a presidential permit for the pipeline without a proper environmental assessment of the changed route.

Morris said in his decision Thursday the government’s analysis didn’t fully study the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions, the effects of current oil prices on the pipeline’s viability or include updated modelling of potential oil spills.

The proposed 1,897-kilometre pipeline would carry crude from Hardisty, Alta., to Steel City, Neb.

READ MORE: Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines, the expansion of the TransMountain pipeline sold to the federal government and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement, also face uncertainty.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Military investigating series of fires, power outages on board naval vessels
Next story
Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

Just Posted

Paint workshop kicks off Indigenous Experience Series

Tseshaht First Nation member Naomi Nicholson has organized new cultural series

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

Tla-o-qui-aht and NIC bring early childhood care and education to the West Coast

North Island College works with communities to offer accessible education options

MP Gord Johns urges DFO to consult with Ucluelet before shutting down fishery

“We want to make sure that they’re not going to take a sledgehammer approach to things.”

Holiday classic The Nutcracker returns to Port Alberni

River-Port Danceworks brings together professional and student dancers

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of brother’s unsolved 2011 murder, says Cassie Britnell

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Most Read