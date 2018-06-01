Google Street View photo (circa 2012) of the home at 475 Panorama Crescent.

Vancouver Island home at centre of shooting incident put onto the market

House on Panorama Crescent in Courtenay gets listed days after May 25 incident

The house at the centre of the May 25 shooting incident in east Courtenay has been listed for sale.

The MLS listing went up shortly after the incident, calling the property at 475 Panorama Crescent a “handy man (sic) delight.”

RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realtor Marie Mccooey, who holds the listing along with partner John Hope, said the shooting was a catalyst for the listing.

“She [homeowner] called me first thing Monday morning and said, ‘Let’s get rid of it’… told me what had happened,” said Mccooey. “There’s other things about it, but that [shooting] was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The listing claims the house to be in “good structural condition,” but says “occupants are boarder line (sic) hoarders so lots of stuff inside and out.”

“The house itself is in good shape,” said Mccooey. “It’s got three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. It’s not a bad house… family room, living room, the whole shebang. It’s just full of stuff right now.”

Mccooey sold the house to the current homeowner approximately seven years ago.

“She just decided it was time. She’s tired of being a landlady,” said Mccooey.

The 1,700-foot rancher is listed at $399,000.

“It only went up [on MLS] yesterday,” said Mccooey on Friday morning. “We had two viewings yesterday, one today, and already four scheduled for Saturday.”

