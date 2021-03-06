NIWRA volunteer

The beauty of volunteering with NIWRA

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is a treasure trove of animals and information, but did you know there are plenty of volunteer opportunities as well?

In this episode of Black Press Media’s Impress Focus TV, host Tim Palmer explains to co-host Jodi Young the absolute joy in being a tour-guide leader at the recovery centre.

“It’s very rewarding,” Tim says. “I like to be able to provide a fun and informative experience for our guests.”

Volunteer tour guides become fully versed on the centre’s inhabitants, and can share the joy of knowledge about the facility’s many animals.

Tour groups can add a discovery tour to their outings, learning about birds, bears or the facility’s ponds.

Want to book a group tour or learn more about the centre? Call 250-248-8534 or visit the North Island Recovery Centre at 1240 Leffler Rd., near Parksville. You can also check out the centre’s website at www.niwra.org/

Remember, says NIWRA, the animals need us as much as we need you! Donate today!

